Horses for Courses: Walk with chalk this week at Hero World Challenge

Just as the winds come and go in the Bahamas, Jordan Spieth (+2200) will try and harness his swing to fit the conditions. In the first three editions at Albany, the Texan didn’t finish outside of the top six and totaled 43 under. In the last three editions, he has finished in the bottom five and has signed for only two rounds in the 60s (69 twice). Nobody has played more rounds (24) on this track at this event.