Profit streaks: Where the cash flowed on the PGA TOUR

Scottie Scheffler may not have won the FedExCup, but at one point, he pulled off 18 top 20s in a row on the PGA TOUR. From the World Wide Technology Championship in 2022 until the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, Scheffler was a model of consistency, only breaking the run with a T23 at The Open Championship. In all, he only finished outside the top 20 three times.