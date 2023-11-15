Can J.T. Poston deliver a First Round Leader score?

Poston will tee it up on the Seaside Course on Thursday. BetMGM has broken the market in two – into an FRL on the Seaside and an FRL on the Plantation – so while we are being dealt a shorter number than usual, we are playing against half the field size too. Over the last 24 rounds, Poston is third in this field (the entire field) for Strokes Gained: Approach, 54th for SG: Putting (Bermudagrass), and second for Birdies or Better Gained. He also ranks 63rd on TOUR for Bogey Avoidance. Poston has only played once in the FedExCup Fall but that resulted in a third-place finish at the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas after he opened on Thursday with a round of 63.