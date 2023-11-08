See which Ryder Cup veteran you should add to your First Round Leader card in Bermuda

Hickok played very well last week in Mexico. He shot four rounds in the 60's, finishing 15th, but was inside the Top 10 on the leaderboard for each of the first three rounds. He opened with a 65 and was in sixth place at the conclusion of Round 1. He's very accurate off the tee, and over the last 24 rounds ranks 29th in this field for Good Drives Gained. He's also 18th for SG: Par 4's, of which this golf course has 11. This will be Hickok's fifth time playing this event. On three of the four prior visits, he has finished his first round in 26th, 15th, and 25th place. He is also 31st in this field for SG: Putting (Bermuda) over the last 24 rounds.