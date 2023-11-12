FedExCup Fall update: Matti Schmid surges into top 125 at Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Schmid, meanwhile, is just 25. This year is his first full go-around on TOUR. There’s been plenty of learning and some stretches of golf he’d certainly like to have back. However, for the first time in the 2022-23 season he’s made three cuts in a row. And on the back of his third-place finish at Port Royal Golf Course – his best-ever TOUR result – he made a serious leap up the FedExCup Fall standings to No. 120 from No. 148.

