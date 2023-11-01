Action Report: Bettors sense Cameron Young breakthrough at World Wide Technology Championship
3 Min Read
Bettors at the BetMGM online sportsbook predict Cameron Young could pick up his first career PGA TOUR win in Mexico
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
There have been 13 first-time winners on the PGA TOUR during the 2022-23 season, and bettors at the BetMGM online sportsbook believe there could be another this week at the World Wide Technology Championship in Los Cabos, Mexico.
Last season’s Rookie of the Year Cameron Young, who has six runner-up finishes and 12 top 10s over the course of his PGA TOUR career, is one of the most popular players this week. The 26-year-old is pulling in the second-most handle (10.6%) on the second-most tickets (6.7%).
The Wake Forest product did not have nearly as good of a sophomore season as his rookie year, but he closed the year strong, with three top-15 finishes in his last five starts, including two top 10s.
Young opened at +1400 odds to win but has moved to +1200 as of Wednesday, amidst news that he is debuting a new set of irons in his bag.
Ludvig Åberg is another player drawing some heavy action as he seeks his first PGA TOUR win. The 24-year-old is pulling in the third-highest handle (9.6%) on the fifth-most tickets (5.5%).
Åberg helped the European Team to a Ryder Cup victory earlier in the fall and then lost in a playoff the following week at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
He has the best PGA TOUR odds this week at +900.
The event will be held at El Cardonal at Diamante, which was designed by Tiger Woods. It is the first course designed by Woods to host a PGA TOUR event.
The fairways and greens are massive, but the course’s best defense might be the wind, as it is expected to swirl. There are also some elevation changes, with a 240-foot drop from the 17th tee to the third fairway.
While the young stars are attracting some heat, the real money is with Emiliano Grillo. Grillo is a proven performer on Paspalum grass and is coming off a T10 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP a few weeks ago.
The Argentinian has 15.8% of the handle.
Cameron Champ (+5000), Brandon Wu (+6600) and Grillo (+2500) are BetMGM’s biggest liabilities with Champ moving in from +5500. Akshay Bhatia was another mover, opening at +4000 but moving to +3500.
Conditions are expected to be firm and fast, with the region not receiving much rain at all throughout the year.
Current Handle & Tickets
HANDLE
1. Emiliano Grillo – 15.8%
2. Cameron Young – 10.6%
3. Ludvig Åberg – 9.6%
4. Cameron Champ – 9.1%
5. Brandon Wu – 5.3%
TICKETS
1. Cameron Champ – 8.7%
2. Cameron Young – 6.7%
3. Akshay Bhatia – 6.3%
4. Sahith Theegala – 5.8%
5. Ludvig Åberg – 5.5%
Defending champion Russell Henley is not in the field.
