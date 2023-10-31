Betting Stat Pack: World Wide Technology Championship
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
As October fades, November will provide the final proving ground in determining status for the 2024 PGA TOUR season. The second of three consecutive events contested outside the United States takes the PGA TOUR from Japan to the Baja Peninsula in Mexico.
Making an appearance in the FedExCup Fall, Tiger Woods won’t be playing, but he is the architect of El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos. His par 72 winds up and around the hillside overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Stretching to 7,452 yards and sitting above the city, the targets are plentiful off the tee and into the greens. The breezes of the Pacific Ocean could factor in, but if they don’t, scoring on the Paspalum surface will take center stage.
The field of 132 players will compete for a piece of the $8.2 million purse, plus 500 points and $1.530 million to the winner.
Key Statistics
Players listed are competing this week. Stats from the current 2022-23 season.
|Rank
|Player
|12
|Kevin Yu
|19
|Stephan Jaeger
|29
|Lucas Glover
|30
|Luke List
|30
|J.J. Spaun
|33
|Akshay Bhatia
|35
|Chris Kirk
|36
|Cameron Young
|38
|Mark Hubbard
|42
|Doug Ghim
A brand-new venue. The absence of previous data. The return to fundamentals when looking for clues. El Cardonal is a resort course with large fairways and even more generous greens. The wall-to-wall Platinum Paspalum doesn’t provide a cut higher than three-eighths of an inch. Finding those who excel from the tee box and striking irons is the first step in putting together a solid roster for the week.
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Maverick McNealy
|2
|Taylor Montgomery
|4
|Harry Hall
|9
|Justin Suh
|11
|Andrew Putnam
|12
|Sam Ryder
|15
|Sahith Theegala
|18
|Peter Malnati
|24
|Aaron Baddeley
With welcoming fairways, up to 60 yards wide in places, and humongous greens, up to 8,300 square feet on average, this should lead to most finding GIR. Once aboard, the Platinum Paspalum will run between 11 and 12 feet on the Stimpmeter, essentially perfect putting conditions. Those comfortable with the putter should be able to adapt quickly and start racking up birdies or better.
|Rank
|Player
|5
|Davis Thompson
|12
|Matt Kuchar
|T14
|Nate Lashley
|T20
|Harry Hall
|T20
|Stephan Jaeger
|T25
|M.J. Daffue
|T25
|Ryan Gerard
|T25
|Cameron Young
|T33
|Zac Blair, Kevin Yu
|T33
|Taylor Montgomery
The Par 5s will present four scoring chances to help pad the card. The course opens with 582 yards at No. 1 and closes with 585 yards at No. 18. The meatiest of the bunch will be No. 6 at 601 yards. Tiger Woods made a living eviscerating the Par 5s, and the winner this week will do the same.
|Rank
|Player
|6
|Taylor Montgomery
|12
|Cameron Young
|13
|Kevin Yu
|18
|Sahith Theegala
|22
|Akshay Bhatia
|26
|Harry Hall
|28
|Sam Ryder
|29
|Carl Yuan
|32
|Will Gordon
|34
|Nate Lashley
El Cardonal is a resort course so birdies or better should be prevalent, especially in the absence of a steady breeze blowing off the Pacific. At the time of this writing Tuesday morning, the forecast is perfect, with temperatures in the low 80s and the winds light and variable, less than 10 miles per hour. The arid climate and lack of breeze remind me of TPC Summerlin. El Cardonal at Diamante only has 48 bunkers and one water hazard so it’s time to grip it, rip it and rack up the Par Breakers.
