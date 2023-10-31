Betting Stat Pack: World Wide Technology Championship

El Cardonal is a resort course so birdies or better should be prevalent, especially in the absence of a steady breeze blowing off the Pacific. At the time of this writing Tuesday morning, the forecast is perfect, with temperatures in the low 80s and the winds light and variable, less than 10 miles per hour. The arid climate and lack of breeze remind me of TPC Summerlin. El Cardonal at Diamante only has 48 bunkers and one water hazard so it’s time to grip it, rip it and rack up the Par Breakers.