PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

Betting Stat Pack: What matters most at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

Betting Stat Pack: What matters most at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
    Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott

    The PGA TOUR FedExCup Fall features three road trips outside the continental United States over the next four weeks. The first stop lands in Japan at Golf Accordia Narashino Country Club in the Tokyo suburb of Chiba.

    Hosting for the fourth time, the par 70, playing at 7,079 yards, provides tight driving chutes, elevation changes, and greens that are not considered large by any standards. The list of winners here includes ball-strikers and elite major champions. ShotLink is not in use this week.

    Defending champion Keegan Bradley leads the field of 78 players in the fourth of seven events in the FedExCup Fall. On the line are 500 points and $1.53 million to the winner, plus entry to The Sentry and the Masters in 2024.

    Key Statistics

    Players listed are competing this week. Stats from the current 2022-23 season.

    SG: Tee to Green

    RankPlayer
    4Collin Morikawa
    9Xander Schauffele
    10Rickie Fowler
    12Kevin Yu
    15Hideki Matsuyama
    23Aaron Rai
    24Cam Davis
    25Sungjae Im
    30J.J. Spaun
    33Akshay Bhatia

    If tee-to-green conditions are demanding, I’m hunting down the best players who excel in this category. Working the golf ball off the tee is the first challenge. Plenty of tee shots will have tree-lined chutes, dog legs, and elevation changes to navigate. Playing from the short grass, or just off it, will help approach play, especially into five par 4s that stretch over 485 yards. The three winners here have ranked in the top three GIR and the top third in Fairways.

    Par-3 Scoring

    RankPlayer
    T2Eric Cole
    5Rickie Fowler
    T6Mark Hubbard
    T6Collin Morikawa
    T6Sam Ryder
    T15Ben Griffin
    T15Adam Schenk
    T15J.J. Spaun
    T15Sahith Theegala

    Ranging from 141 yards all the way to 205 yards, the five three-shot holes will add to the ball-striking angle this week. The first two winners of this event led or co-led the field over these five chances per round. The shorter opportunities, providing wedges in hand, should provide relief on the scorecard.

    SG: Putting

    RankPlayer
    2Taylor Montgomery
    4Harry Hall
    5Xander Schauffele
    9Justin Suh
    12Sam Ryder
    15Sahith Theegala
    16Adam Scott
    17Eric Cole
    20Keegan Bradley
    23Alex Noren

    While the winning score has been 15-under or better, less than 25 players have posted 10-under or better over three events. Grinding out results on the Bentgrass greens by holing birdies or getting up and down can keep momentum rolling.

    The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.