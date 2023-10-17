Betting Stat Pack: What matters most at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

If tee-to-green conditions are demanding, I’m hunting down the best players who excel in this category. Working the golf ball off the tee is the first challenge. Plenty of tee shots will have tree-lined chutes, dog legs, and elevation changes to navigate. Playing from the short grass, or just off it, will help approach play, especially into five par 4s that stretch over 485 yards. The three winners here have ranked in the top three GIR and the top third in Fairways.