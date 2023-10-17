Betting Stat Pack: What matters most at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The PGA TOUR FedExCup Fall features three road trips outside the continental United States over the next four weeks. The first stop lands in Japan at Golf Accordia Narashino Country Club in the Tokyo suburb of Chiba.
Hosting for the fourth time, the par 70, playing at 7,079 yards, provides tight driving chutes, elevation changes, and greens that are not considered large by any standards. The list of winners here includes ball-strikers and elite major champions. ShotLink is not in use this week.
Defending champion Keegan Bradley leads the field of 78 players in the fourth of seven events in the FedExCup Fall. On the line are 500 points and $1.53 million to the winner, plus entry to The Sentry and the Masters in 2024.
Key Statistics
Players listed are competing this week. Stats from the current 2022-23 season.
|Rank
|Player
|4
|Collin Morikawa
|9
|Xander Schauffele
|10
|Rickie Fowler
|12
|Kevin Yu
|15
|Hideki Matsuyama
|23
|Aaron Rai
|24
|Cam Davis
|25
|Sungjae Im
|30
|J.J. Spaun
|33
|Akshay Bhatia
If tee-to-green conditions are demanding, I’m hunting down the best players who excel in this category. Working the golf ball off the tee is the first challenge. Plenty of tee shots will have tree-lined chutes, dog legs, and elevation changes to navigate. Playing from the short grass, or just off it, will help approach play, especially into five par 4s that stretch over 485 yards. The three winners here have ranked in the top three GIR and the top third in Fairways.
|Rank
|Player
|T2
|Eric Cole
|5
|Rickie Fowler
|T6
|Mark Hubbard
|T6
|Collin Morikawa
|T6
|Sam Ryder
|T15
|Ben Griffin
|T15
|Adam Schenk
|T15
|J.J. Spaun
|T15
|Sahith Theegala
Ranging from 141 yards all the way to 205 yards, the five three-shot holes will add to the ball-striking angle this week. The first two winners of this event led or co-led the field over these five chances per round. The shorter opportunities, providing wedges in hand, should provide relief on the scorecard.
|Rank
|Player
|2
|Taylor Montgomery
|4
|Harry Hall
|5
|Xander Schauffele
|9
|Justin Suh
|12
|Sam Ryder
|15
|Sahith Theegala
|16
|Adam Scott
|17
|Eric Cole
|20
|Keegan Bradley
|23
|Alex Noren
While the winning score has been 15-under or better, less than 25 players have posted 10-under or better over three events. Grinding out results on the Bentgrass greens by holing birdies or getting up and down can keep momentum rolling.
