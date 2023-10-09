Odds Outlook: Defending champ Tom Kim, Ryder Cup star Ludvig Åberg highlight headliners in Las Vegas

The last time Cam Davis (+2000) teed it up, he cashed solo third at the Fortinet Championship to kick off the FedExCup Fall. His first podium finish of 2023 was also his fourth top-10 payday in his last five starts. Never missing the weekend in four previous visits to TPC Summerlin, the Australian will look to improve on T28 as his best finish. All 16 of his rounds are par or better, but that’s not enough in a desert shootout!