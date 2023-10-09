Sanderson Farms Championship payouts and points: Luke List earns $1.48 million
Written by Rob Bolton
If you had “the field” at the Sanderson Farms Championship, congratulations, you’re a winner!
No such bet existed at The Country Club of Jackson, of course, but when you consider that eight of the 11 golfers inside the top 10 with the shortest odds at BetMGM to take the title arrived in central Mississippi as non-winners on the PGA TOUR, and that all three TOUR winners among those favorites missed the cut, it was fair to feel that all you had was the field from which the champion would be crowned
So, and naturally, none of them prevailed.
Instead, it was Luke List at +5500 pre-tournament who emerged not just from the field but from the first five-way playoff on the PGA TOUR since The RSM Classic in November of 2016. He did it with a conversion for birdie from 43 feet, one inch, on the par-4 18th, the only hole needed in overtime. For his second victory (2022 Farmers Insurance Open), List banks 500 FedExCup points and $1.476 million.
The fivesome completed regulation at 18-under 270. One of List’s victims was Henrik Norlander, who was +15000 to capture his breakthrough title. Because these types of things tend to be cosmic, not only was the Swede also one of the five in the playoff at Sea Island seven years ago, that day he lost to Mackenzie Hughes, who was the defending champion at the Sanderson Farms this year. Hughes was +5500 to go back-to-back, but he missed the cut on the number.
Meanwhile, even though Ludvig Åberg is the PGA TOUR’s newest member (via PGA TOUR University), not yet officially a rookie and fresh off his two-point contribution to a victorious European squad at the Ryder Cup, the 23-year-old was shortest among the outrights at The CC of Jackson at +1200. And although he also was upended in the playoff, his youthful adrenaline (and absurd talent) travels.
Ben Griffin began the finale with a three-stroke lead but closed with a five-bogey 74 and eventually lost in the playoff. At +3300 to win, he was among the lowest 11 among the pre-tournament outrights.
Rounding out the quartet to record a P2, Scott Stallings (+9000) was chasing his first TOUR victory since the 2014 Farmers. He rose to victory at the 2012 Sanderson Farms in what was its penultimate edition at Annandale Golf Club in Madison, Mississippi.
Because golfers who finished inside the top 50 of the FedExCup are not playing for FedExCup points in the FedExCup Fall, those who make the cut are noted as “n/a (Top 50)” in the column illustrating FedExCup points in the table below.
NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Luke List (+5500)
|270/ -18
|500.000
|$1,476,000.00
|P2
|Ludvig Åberg (+1200)
|270/ -18
|183.750
|$549,400.00
|P2
|Ben Griffin (+3300)
|270/ -18
|183.750
|$549,400.00
|P2
|Henrik Norlander (+15000)
|270/ -18
|183.750
|$549,400.00
|P2
|Scott Stallings (+9000)
|270/ -18
|183.750
|$549,400.00
|T6
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+6600)
|271/ -17
|91.667
|$276,750.00
|T6
|Mark Hubbard (+3300)
|271/ -17
|91.667
|$276,750.00
|T6
|Carl Yuan (+20000)
|271/ -17
|91.667
|$276,750.00
|T9
|Cameron Champ (+8000)
|272/ -16
|75.000
|$223,450.00
|T9
|Troy Merritt (+6600)
|272/ -16
|75.000
|$223,450.00
|T9
|C.T. Pan (+8000)
|272/ -16
|75.000
|$223,450.00
|12
|Zecheng Dou (+15000)
|273/ -15
|65.000
|$190,650.00
|T13
|Brett White (+100000)
|275/ -13
|n/a (non-member)
|$160,583.34
|T13
|Joel Dahmen (+12500)
|275/ -13
|57.333
|$160,583.33
|T13
|Tom Hoge (+4000)
|275/ -13
|n/a (Top 50)
|$160,583.33
|T16
|Tyler Duncan (+12500)
|276/ -12
|45.000
|$109,196.67
|T16
|Garrick Higgo (+5000)
|276/ -12
|45.000
|$109,196.67
|T16
|Kelly Kraft (+15000)
|276/ -12
|45.000
|$109,196.67
|T16
|Ben Martin (+15000)
|276/ -12
|45.000
|$109,196.67
|T16
|Alex Smalley (+4000)
|276/ -12
|45.000
|$109,196.67
|T16
|Davis Thompson (+4500)
|276/ -12
|45.000
|$109,196.67
|T16
|Chad Ramey (+6600)
|276/ -12
|45.000
|$109,196.66
|T16
|Adam Svensson (+4000)
|276/ -12
|n/a (Top 50)
|$109,196.66
|T16
|Erik van Rooyen (+8000)
|276/ -12
|45.000
|$109,196.66
|T25
|Stephan Jaeger (+2200)
|277/ -11
|34.000
|$67,376.67
|T25
|Matt NeSmith (+9000)
|277/ -11
|34.000
|$67,376.67
|T25
|Peter Kuest (+8000)
|277/ -11
|n/a (non-member)
|$67,376.66
|T28
|Lucas Herbert (+4000)
|278/ -10
|26.500
|$53,768.58
|T28
|Kevin Chappell (+30000)
|278/ -10
|26.500
|$53,768.57
|T28
|Harrison Endycott (+25000)
|278/ -10
|26.500
|$53,768.57
|T28
|Lanto Griffin (+12500)
|278/ -10
|26.500
|$53,768.57
|T28
|Beau Hossler (+3300)
|278/ -10
|26.500
|$53,768.57
|T28
|Russell Knox (+12500)
|278/ -10
|26.500
|$53,768.57
|T28
|Vince Whaley (+10000)
|278/ -10
|26.500
|$53,768.57
|T35
|Eric Cole (+2200)
|279/ -9
|n/a (Top 50)
|$38,283.75
|T35
|Chesson Hadley (+8000)
|279/ -9
|17.500
|$38,283.75
|T35
|Nick Hardy (+5500)
|279/ -9
|17.500
|$38,283.75
|T35
|Scott Harrington (+20000)
|279/ -9
|17.500
|$38,283.75
|T35
|Kramer Hickok (+25000)
|279/ -9
|17.500
|$38,283.75
|T35
|Hank Lebioda (+20000)
|279/ -9
|17.500
|$38,283.75
|T35
|Adam Long (+17500)
|279/ -9
|17.500
|$38,283.75
|T35
|Robert Streb (+20000)
|279/ -9
|17.500
|$38,283.75
|T43
|Akshay Bhatia (+5000)
|280/ -8
|10.438
|$25,379.00
|T43
|Cody Gribble (+20000)
|280/ -8
|10.438
|$25,379.00
|T43
|Lee Hodges (+4000)
|280/ -8
|n/a (Top 50)
|$25,379.00
|T43
|Nicholas Lindheim (+5500)
|280/ -8
|10.438
|$25,379.00
|T43
|Alex Noren (+5500)
|280/ -8
|10.438
|$25,379.00
|T43
|Cameron Percy (+25000)
|280/ -8
|10.438
|$25,379.00
|T43
|Callum Tarren (+4500)
|280/ -8
|10.438
|$25,379.00
|T43
|Jimmy Walker (+15000)
|280/ -8
|10.438
|$25,379.00
|T51
|Tommy Gainey (+100000)
|281/ -7
|7.000
|$19,827.60
|T51
|Kevin Kisner (+25000)
|281/ -7
|7.000
|$19,827.60
|T51
|David Lipsky (+6600)
|281/ -7
|7.000
|$19,827.60
|T51
|Peter Malnati (+6600)
|281/ -7
|7.000
|$19,827.60
|T51
|Sam Ryder (+5000)
|281/ -7
|7.000
|$19,827.60
|T56
|Chris Baker (+100000)
|282/ -6
|n/a (non-member)
|$18,696.00
|T56
|Dylan Frittelli (+35000)
|282/ -6
|5.300
|$18,696.00
|T56
|Martin Laird (+8000)
|282/ -6
|5.300
|$18,696.00
|T56
|Andrew Landry (+30000)
|282/ -6
|5.300
|$18,696.00
|T56
|Doc Redman (+15000)
|282/ -6
|5.300
|$18,696.00
|T56
|Kyle Westmoreland (+40000)
|282/ -6
|5.300
|$18,696.00
|T62
|Wesley Bryan (+30000)
|283/ -5
|4.400
|$17,958.00
|T62
|Michael Gligic (+50000)
|283/ -5
|4.400
|$17,958.00
|T62
|Brandon Wu (+5000)
|283/ -5
|4.400
|$17,958.00
|T65
|Brandt Snedeker (+20000)
|284/ -4
|3.800
|$17,466.00
|T65
|Ross Steelman (+25000)
|284/ -4
|n/a (non-member)
|$17,466.00
|T65
|Richy Werenski (+35000)
|284/ -4
|3.800
|$17,466.00
|T68
|Austin Cook (+30000)
|285/ -3
|3.200
|$16,974.00
|T68
|Harry Higgs (+30000)
|285/ -3
|3.200
|$16,974.00
|T68
|Ryan Palmer (+10000)
|285/ -3
|3.200
|$16,974.00
|T71
|William McGirt (+25000)
|286/ -2
|2.850
|$16,564.00
|T71
|Chris Stroud (+30000)
|286/ -2
|2.850
|$16,564.00
|T73
|Trevor Cone (+25000)
|287/ -1
|2.650
|$16,236.00
|T73
|Ben Taylor (+20000)
|287/ -1
|2.650
|$16,236.00
|T75
|Jonas Blixt (+40000)
|288/ E
|2.450
|$15,908.00
|T75
|Ted Potter, Jr. (+100000)
|288/ E
|2.450
|$15,908.00
|T77
|Ford Clegg (+50000)
|290/ 2
|n/a (non-member)
|$15,580.00
|T77
|Jim Herman (+75000)
|290/ 2
|2.250
|$15,580.00
