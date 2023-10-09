PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
11H AGO

Sanderson Farms Championship payouts and points: Luke List earns $1.48 million

3 Min Read

Golfbet News

Sanderson Farms Championship payouts and points: Luke List earns $1.48 million
    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    If you had “the field” at the Sanderson Farms Championship, congratulations, you’re a winner!

    No such bet existed at The Country Club of Jackson, of course, but when you consider that eight of the 11 golfers inside the top 10 with the shortest odds at BetMGM to take the title arrived in central Mississippi as non-winners on the PGA TOUR, and that all three TOUR winners among those favorites missed the cut, it was fair to feel that all you had was the field from which the champion would be crowned

    So, and naturally, none of them prevailed.

    Instead, it was Luke List at +5500 pre-tournament who emerged not just from the field but from the first five-way playoff on the PGA TOUR since The RSM Classic in November of 2016. He did it with a conversion for birdie from 43 feet, one inch, on the par-4 18th, the only hole needed in overtime. For his second victory (2022 Farmers Insurance Open), List banks 500 FedExCup points and $1.476 million.

    The fivesome completed regulation at 18-under 270. One of List’s victims was Henrik Norlander, who was +15000 to capture his breakthrough title. Because these types of things tend to be cosmic, not only was the Swede also one of the five in the playoff at Sea Island seven years ago, that day he lost to Mackenzie Hughes, who was the defending champion at the Sanderson Farms this year. Hughes was +5500 to go back-to-back, but he missed the cut on the number.

    Meanwhile, even though Ludvig Åberg is the PGA TOUR’s newest member (via PGA TOUR University), not yet officially a rookie and fresh off his two-point contribution to a victorious European squad at the Ryder Cup, the 23-year-old was shortest among the outrights at The CC of Jackson at +1200. And although he also was upended in the playoff, his youthful adrenaline (and absurd talent) travels.

    Ben Griffin began the finale with a three-stroke lead but closed with a five-bogey 74 and eventually lost in the playoff. At +3300 to win, he was among the lowest 11 among the pre-tournament outrights.

    Rounding out the quartet to record a P2, Scott Stallings (+9000) was chasing his first TOUR victory since the 2014 Farmers. He rose to victory at the 2012 Sanderson Farms in what was its penultimate edition at Annandale Golf Club in Madison, Mississippi.

    Because golfers who finished inside the top 50 of the FedExCup are not playing for FedExCup points in the FedExCup Fall, those who make the cut are noted as “n/a (Top 50)” in the column illustrating FedExCup points in the table below.

    NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Luke List (+5500)270/ -18500.000$1,476,000.00
    P2Ludvig Åberg (+1200)270/ -18183.750$549,400.00
    P2Ben Griffin (+3300)270/ -18183.750$549,400.00
    P2Henrik Norlander (+15000)270/ -18183.750$549,400.00
    P2Scott Stallings (+9000)270/ -18183.750$549,400.00
    T6Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+6600)271/ -1791.667$276,750.00
    T6Mark Hubbard (+3300)271/ -1791.667$276,750.00
    T6Carl Yuan (+20000)271/ -1791.667$276,750.00
    T9Cameron Champ (+8000)272/ -1675.000$223,450.00
    T9Troy Merritt (+6600)272/ -1675.000$223,450.00
    T9C.T. Pan (+8000)272/ -1675.000$223,450.00
    12Zecheng Dou (+15000)273/ -1565.000$190,650.00
    T13Brett White (+100000)275/ -13n/a (non-member)$160,583.34
    T13Joel Dahmen (+12500)275/ -1357.333$160,583.33
    T13Tom Hoge (+4000)275/ -13n/a (Top 50)$160,583.33
    T16Tyler Duncan (+12500)276/ -1245.000$109,196.67
    T16Garrick Higgo (+5000)276/ -1245.000$109,196.67
    T16Kelly Kraft (+15000)276/ -1245.000$109,196.67
    T16Ben Martin (+15000)276/ -1245.000$109,196.67
    T16Alex Smalley (+4000)276/ -1245.000$109,196.67
    T16Davis Thompson (+4500)276/ -1245.000$109,196.67
    T16Chad Ramey (+6600)276/ -1245.000$109,196.66
    T16Adam Svensson (+4000)276/ -12n/a (Top 50)$109,196.66
    T16Erik van Rooyen (+8000)276/ -1245.000$109,196.66
    T25Stephan Jaeger (+2200)277/ -1134.000$67,376.67
    T25Matt NeSmith (+9000)277/ -1134.000$67,376.67
    T25Peter Kuest (+8000)277/ -11n/a (non-member)$67,376.66
    T28Lucas Herbert (+4000)278/ -1026.500$53,768.58
    T28Kevin Chappell (+30000)278/ -1026.500$53,768.57
    T28Harrison Endycott (+25000)278/ -1026.500$53,768.57
    T28Lanto Griffin (+12500)278/ -1026.500$53,768.57
    T28Beau Hossler (+3300)278/ -1026.500$53,768.57
    T28Russell Knox (+12500)278/ -1026.500$53,768.57
    T28Vince Whaley (+10000)278/ -1026.500$53,768.57
    T35Eric Cole (+2200)279/ -9n/a (Top 50)$38,283.75
    T35Chesson Hadley (+8000)279/ -917.500$38,283.75
    T35Nick Hardy (+5500)279/ -917.500$38,283.75
    T35Scott Harrington (+20000)279/ -917.500$38,283.75
    T35Kramer Hickok (+25000)279/ -917.500$38,283.75
    T35Hank Lebioda (+20000)279/ -917.500$38,283.75
    T35Adam Long (+17500)279/ -917.500$38,283.75
    T35Robert Streb (+20000)279/ -917.500$38,283.75
    T43Akshay Bhatia (+5000)280/ -810.438$25,379.00
    T43Cody Gribble (+20000)280/ -810.438$25,379.00
    T43Lee Hodges (+4000)280/ -8n/a (Top 50)$25,379.00
    T43Nicholas Lindheim (+5500)280/ -810.438$25,379.00
    T43Alex Noren (+5500)280/ -810.438$25,379.00
    T43Cameron Percy (+25000)280/ -810.438$25,379.00
    T43Callum Tarren (+4500)280/ -810.438$25,379.00
    T43Jimmy Walker (+15000)280/ -810.438$25,379.00
    T51Tommy Gainey (+100000)281/ -77.000$19,827.60
    T51Kevin Kisner (+25000)281/ -77.000$19,827.60
    T51David Lipsky (+6600)281/ -77.000$19,827.60
    T51Peter Malnati (+6600)281/ -77.000$19,827.60
    T51Sam Ryder (+5000)281/ -77.000$19,827.60
    T56Chris Baker (+100000)282/ -6n/a (non-member)$18,696.00
    T56Dylan Frittelli (+35000)282/ -65.300$18,696.00
    T56Martin Laird (+8000)282/ -65.300$18,696.00
    T56Andrew Landry (+30000)282/ -65.300$18,696.00
    T56Doc Redman (+15000)282/ -65.300$18,696.00
    T56Kyle Westmoreland (+40000)282/ -65.300$18,696.00
    T62Wesley Bryan (+30000)283/ -54.400$17,958.00
    T62Michael Gligic (+50000)283/ -54.400$17,958.00
    T62Brandon Wu (+5000)283/ -54.400$17,958.00
    T65Brandt Snedeker (+20000)284/ -43.800$17,466.00
    T65Ross Steelman (+25000)284/ -4n/a (non-member)$17,466.00
    T65Richy Werenski (+35000)284/ -43.800$17,466.00
    T68Austin Cook (+30000)285/ -33.200$16,974.00
    T68Harry Higgs (+30000)285/ -33.200$16,974.00
    T68Ryan Palmer (+10000)285/ -33.200$16,974.00
    T71William McGirt (+25000)286/ -22.850$16,564.00
    T71Chris Stroud (+30000)286/ -22.850$16,564.00
    T73Trevor Cone (+25000)287/ -12.650$16,236.00
    T73Ben Taylor (+20000)287/ -12.650$16,236.00
    T75Jonas Blixt (+40000)288/ E2.450$15,908.00
    T75Ted Potter, Jr. (+100000)288/ E2.450$15,908.00
    T77Ford Clegg (+50000)290/ 2n/a (non-member)$15,580.00
    T77Jim Herman (+75000)290/ 22.250$15,580.00

    The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.