WiretoWire: List steps up at Sanderson

A five-man playoff in the fall could have meant a next-day finish. It was a last-minute thing to even have the playoff to begin with after a missed eight-footer on the final hole brought four guys who thought they were out of it back very much into it. And then there was Luke List. List had an almost 45-foot birdie try in the first playoff hole at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Someone had to step up and do it, right? Turns out, it was him. He drained it. A winner, again. List, now 38, is the first to admit that he’s not that young anymore. Fifteen years older than Ludvig Åberg, who was one of the five in the playoff at The Country Club of Jackson. But thanks to the ongoing and ever-loving support of his family, and especially his wife, he feels like he still has some good golf left. “I think all my emotion kind of came out after that putt, and then it was just shock, really, still. But to have them there means everything,” List said. The win in Mississippi has List set to move up to No. 61 in the FedExCup Fall standings – meaning he’ll be firmly in the mix for the Next 10. The win also earned him a spot in The Sentry and the Masters.
Tom Kim returns to defend his title at the Shriners Children's Open alongside four other TOUR Championship qualifiers in Nick Taylor, Si Woo Kim, Adam Schenk and Emiliano Grillo. Si Woo Kim tees it up in Las Vegas after winning gold at the Asian Games alongside past Shriners winner Sungjae Im. Lexi Thompson will become the seventh woman to tee it up on the PGA TOUR. Thompson, an 11-time LPGA winner, went 3-1-0 for the United States at the recent Solheim Cup. Åberg is back in action on TOUR as he looks to climb the FedExCup standings. Fellow Swede Vincent Norrman, who won the Irish Open on the DP World Tour and this summer’s Barbasol Championship in a playoff, is back along with Matt NeSmith, who finished tied for second a year ago. More notables set to compete in Vegas include Akshay Bhatia, Webb Simpson, Eric Cole and Joel Dahmen.
Luke List's 45-foot birdie putt
"I just started rocking out in my brain ... I struggled staying present, but that's my way to do it, is just singing." -- Wilson Furr, who credits singing The White Stripes' "Fell in Love With a Girl" for a clear mind Sunday, as he cemented his first PGA TOUR card at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship
1 - Ben Kohles earned the No. 1 spot on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List to secure full PGA TOUR status for the 2024 season and a spot in THE PLAYERS Championship and U.S. Open.
30 -Thirty players earned their PGA TOUR cards at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in southern Indiana.
54 -Brett Quigley improves to 1-for-5 when leading/co-leading after 54 holes on PGA TOUR Champions.