WiretoWire: List steps up at Sanderson

A five-man playoff in the fall could have meant a next-day finish. It was a last-minute thing to even have the playoff to begin with after a missed eight-footer on the final hole brought four guys who thought they were out of it back very much into it. And then there was Luke List. List had an almost 45-foot birdie try in the first playoff hole at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Someone had to step up and do it, right? Turns out, it was him. He drained it. A winner, again . List, now 38, is the first to admit that he’s not that young anymore. Fifteen years older than Ludvig Åberg, who was one of the five in the playoff at The Country Club of Jackson. But thanks to the ongoing and ever-loving support of his family, and especially his wife, he feels like he still has some good golf left. “I think all my emotion kind of came out after that putt, and then it was just shock, really, still. But to have them there means everything,” List said. The win in Mississippi has List set to move up to No. 61 in the FedExCup Fall standings – meaning he’ll be firmly in the mix for the Next 10. The win also earned him a spot in The Sentry and the Masters.