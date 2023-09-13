Golfbet Insider: Fortinet Championship

Justin Thomas (+175 = Top 10) … Who else could it be, right? He’s been a regular absentee from my Power Rankings proper and for good reason, but now he’s buoyed by Zach Johnson’s vote of confidence to contribute to the United States’ cause at the Ryder Cup. Even better, Thomas proclaimed his commitment to compete at Silverado Resort before he was chosen as a captain’s pick, so it’s all fallen into place naturally. This is the opposite of my prop for “Best Bets” in the previous iteration of Golfbet for which I touted Jon Rahm to miss the cut at the Fortinet Championship in 2021. He was +700 and, boom, he missed the cut. It was the week before the Ryder Cup, and I didn’t like the timing despite his permanent class. Sure, JT still has work to do but it’s without the kind of stress with which he was saddled all summer. What’s more, he recorded a top 10 in each of his last three trips to Silverado (2015, 2016, 2019). Therefore, the expectation is that he’ll pass the gut check with one flying color on the scoreboard – red.