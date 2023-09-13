Action Report: Sahith Theegala, Max Homa gain betting attention for Fortinet Championship
3 Min Read
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
Two-time defending champion Max Homa is unsurprisingly popular with bettors ahead of the Fortinet Championship but up-and-coming star Sahith Theegala is not far behind the action at the Silverado Resort in Napa, California.
Homa, the winner in Wine Country for the last two seasons running, has picked up nearly a quarter (24.8%) of the betting handle at the BetMGM online sportsbook on the second-most tickets (10.1%). He has the best odds in the field at +750.
But while the six-time PGA TOUR winner is the clear favorite with the bettors and the oddsmakers, the 25-year-old Theegala is making waves. The California native loves playing on the West Coast, hence suiting up despite already earning status for next season via a 31st-place finish in the FedExCup.
As of Wednesday, Theegala, who is +1600 to win, is pulling in the second-most handle (15.5%) on the third-most tickets (9.1%).
Theegala finished inside the top 20 in his last two starts during the FedExCup Playoffs, falling agonizingly short of a berth in the TOUR Championship. He is also buoyed by three made cuts in as many starts at Silverado Resort in his young career, including a T6 finish a year ago.
Theegala and Homa are the only players in the field drawing double-digit handle percentages.
In a show of faith from his fans, Justin Thomas leads the number of tickets in the outright market. Despite missing out on the FedExCup Playoffs, Thomas (+1600) has 10.9% of all tickets. But the faith from fans has limits, with his handle only representing 6.5% of the total.
Homa, Theegala and Akshay Bhatia (+4500) are BetMGM’s biggest liabilities.
Australian Cam Davis (+2000) is also getting some attention with 8.4% of the handle as he enters the tournament with three straight top-10 finishes.
Current Handle & Tickets
Handle
1. Max Homa – 24.8%
2. Sahith Theegala – 15.5%
3. Cam Davis – 8.4%
4. Justin Thomas – 6.5%
5. Stephan Jaeger – 6.2%
Tickets
1. Justin Thomas – 10.9%
2. Max Homa – 10.1%
3. Sahith Theegala – 9.1%
4. Cam Davis – 6.4%
5. Akshay Bhatia – 6%
