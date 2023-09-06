Aon to celebrate the spirit of the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone

“The excitement and energy surrounding the Ryder Cup always tests your poise, composure and decision-making, and when it matters most,” Nicklaus, a two-time Ryder Cup captain and six-time team member, previously said. “I’m glad to see that everyone involved in the Ryder Cup is identifying the importance of the choices these players make in the heat of competition and on one of golf’s biggest stages, and that they are recognizing and celebrating individuals who approach this competition with the proper spirit and who put an emphasis on good will and camaraderie.”