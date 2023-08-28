TOUR Championship payouts: See what each of the top 30 took home at East Lake
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Mother Nature reared her head, but all she could do was merely delay the inevitable that Viktor Hovland would be the 2023 FedExCup champion.
Threatening weather suspended the final round of the TOUR Championship for 113 minutes on Sunday. As the halt prolonged, the only reasonable curiosity was if the final round would be completed on Sunday, for the outcome presented as much of a foregone conclusion as foregone conclusions are concerned. Yet, with plenty of daylight to spare, the 17th edition of the FedExCup Playoffs would conclude as scheduled.
In posting 27 under at East Lake Golf Club, Hovland prevailed by five strokes. He opened the tournament with FedExCup Starting Strokes of 8 under, and then scored 19 under across the 72 holes of competition to gallop away with the victory.
Although the 25-year-old Norwegian began the tournament in second place in the 30-player field, at +450, he was third-longest to win pre-tournament at BetMGM. Top-seeded Scottie Scheffler was a mere +140, while the third seed, Rory McIlroy, was +350. Alas, Scheffler’s woes with the putter continued en route to his share of three-way T6, while McIlroy battled through a sore back to finish alone in fourth. McIlroy, who is thrice a FedExCup champion, was attempting to become the first to successfully defend FedExCup title.
Xander Schauffele (+2800) gave Hovland a mild scare on his inward nine on Sunday, but he settled for distant runner-up honors despite a field-best, 8-under 62 in the finale. He opened at 3 under and scored 19 under during the tournament to total 22-under.
In his TOUR Championship debut, Wyndham Clark (+5000) placed third, albeit 11 strokes back the champ. The U.S. Open champion opened at 4 under and scored 12 under in four rounds.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|FINAL SCORE
|72-HOLE SCORE
|FEDEXCUP STARTING STROKES
|BONUS MONEY
|1
|Viktor Hovland (+450)
|-27
|-19
|-8
|$18,000,000.00
|2
|Xander Schauffele (+2800)
|-22
|-19
|-3
|$6,500,000.00
|3
|Wyndham Clark (+5000)
|-16
|-12
|-4
|$5,000,000.00
|4
|Rory McIlroy (+350)
|-14
|-7
|-7
|$4,000,000.00
|5
|Patrick Cantlay (+2000)
|-13
|-9
|-4
|$3,000,000.00
|T6
|Tommy Fleetwood (+6600)
|-11
|-8
|-3
|$2,000,000.00
|T6
|Scottie Scheffler (+140)
|-11
|-1
|-10
|$2,000,000.00
|T6
|Collin Morikawa (+12500)
|-11
|-10
|-1
|$2,000,000.00
|T9
|Sam Burns (+40000)
|-10
|-10
|E
|$990,000.00
|T9
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+4000)
|-10
|-6
|-4
|$990,000.00
|T9
|Max Homa (+2800)
|-10
|-6
|-4
|$990,000.00
|T9
|Adam Schenk (+75000)
|-10
|-9
|-1
|$990,000.00
|T9
|Keegan Bradley (+12500)
|-10
|-7
|-3
|$990,000.00
|T14
|Russell Henley (+8000)
|-9
|-6
|-3
|$780,000.00
|T14
|Sepp Straka (+60000)
|-9
|-9
|E
|$780,000.00
|T16
|Rickie Fowler (+6600)
|-8
|-5
|-3
|$710,000.00
|T16
|Tyrrell Hatton (+25000)
|-8
|-8
|E
|$710,000.00
|T18
|Lucas Glover (+4000)
|-7
|-2
|-5
|$670,000.00
|T18
|Jon Rahm (+800)
|-7
|-1
|-6
|$670,000.00
|T20
|Si Woo Kim (+20000)
|-6
|-4
|-2
|$620,000.00
|T20
|Tony Finau (+15000)
|-6
|-4
|-2
|$620,000.00
|T20
|Tom Kim (+15000)
|-6
|-4
|-2
|$620,000.00
|23
|Brian Harman (+5000)
|-4
|E
|-4
|$580,000.00
|24
|Sungjae Im (+12500)
|-3
|-1
|-2
|$565,000.00
|25
|Nick Taylor (+75000)
|-2
|-1
|-1
|$550,000.00
|26
|Corey Conners (+15000)
|-1
|+1
|-2
|$540,000.00
|27
|Jordan Spieth (+25000)
|+1
|+1
|E
|$530,000.00
|28
|Jason Day (+25000)
|+3
|+4
|-1
|$520,000.00
|T29
|Emiliano Grillo (+50000)
|+6
|+6
|E
|$505,000.00
|T29
|Taylor Moore (+50000)
|+6
|+7
|-1
|$505,000.00
NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers. Odds to win for the TOUR Championship above included Starting Strokes. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
