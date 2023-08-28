TOUR Championship payouts: See what each of the top 30 took home at East Lake

Although the 25-year-old Norwegian began the tournament in second place in the 30-player field, at +450, he was third-longest to win pre-tournament at BetMGM. Top-seeded Scottie Scheffler was a mere +140, while the third seed, Rory McIlroy, was +350. Alas, Scheffler’s woes with the putter continued en route to his share of three-way T6, while McIlroy battled through a sore back to finish alone in fourth. McIlroy, who is thrice a FedExCup champion, was attempting to become the first to successfully defend FedExCup title.