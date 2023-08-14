Odds Outlook: Rory roars into Chicago as BMW Championship betting favorite

Rory McIlroy (+750) rolls in as the favorite after coming close again last week in Memphis, Tennessee, for the FedExCup Playoffs opener. Finishing in a share for third after a closing birdie, his streak of top-10 paydays has reached seven consecutive events. The Genesis Scottish Open champion has produced on links, Bermuda, Bent, inland and in major championships across the last three months. With three FedExCup championships to his name, he knows what is required this time of year to outlast the best players in golf. Holding a share of the 36-hole lead here in 2020, McIlroy should know what it takes to get it done in the Chicago suburbs.