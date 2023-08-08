DFS Dish: Get ready to ride the Jordan Spieth roller coaster at TPC Southwind

In terms of DFS for a week like the FedEx St. Jude Championship, we’ve got to remember that a no-cut, 70-man field compels us to approach lineup building differently than an average week. Unless there’s a WD, every DFS entry will have all six players scoring points in all four rounds. Considering how heavily weighted towards scoring DraftKings point structure is, don’t be afraid to roster a handful of those “high ceiling – low floor” scorers. It would also be a good idea to leave some DraftKings salary on the table when building lineups. Too many players in large tournaments will use all of their $50K. Using all of your salary in a 70-man field likely means you’ve duplicated someone’s lineup, and you’re already losing money when your upside is capped because you’ve got to split winnings with another entry.