Action Report: Si Woo Kim sees significant line movement ahead of Wyndham Championship
Si Woo Kim is the most popular betting pick ahead of the Wyndham Championship. Read on to find out more.
Former champion Si Woo Kim has seen his odds slashed ahead of the Wyndham Championship as bettors jump on the South Korean to win the PGA TOUR’s regular season finale at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.
As of Wednesday, Kim is drawing the most handle (11.1%) on the most tickets (6.7%) at the BetMGM online sportsbook and after opening with odds of +3300, they’ve dropped all the way to +2000, tied for the shortest in the field.
Sedgefield is a course where players typically carry over success from year to year and Kim is no exception. After winning the event in 2016, he added a fifth-place finish in 2019, a T3 in 2020, and he lost in a playoff in 2021.
Not only has Kim had success at this event in the past, but he’s also put together a solid season. He won the Sony Open in Hawaii back in January and has five top 10 finishes. The former PLAYERS champion may have struggled a bit of late – two missed cuts in his last two events – but playing at a course he’s had plenty of success at before could change things in a hurry.
Another popular pick is Hideki Matsuyama.
The Japanese superstar also has +2000 odds to win and is pulling in the second-most handle (7.9%) on the second-most tickets (6.6%).
Matsuyama has been boom or bust at this event in the past. He’s missed the cut four times in seven appearances, but in the three times he’s made the cut, he’s finished inside the top 15.
After opening the 3M Open with a 64, he took a step back the next three days to finish T30.
Kim, J.T. Poston (+3000 to +2800) and Matsuyama are BetMGM’s biggest liabilities.
Sungjae Im and Russell Henley also have the best odds to win (+2000) going into the event. Im finished T2 at the event last year but has struggled a bit of late. It’s been nearly three months since he’s logged a top 15 finish.
Meanwhile, Henley has three straight top 10 finishes at the Wyndham Championship, and his scoring average in his last 16 rounds is 66.56.
Defending champion Tom Kim is not in the field after suffering an ankle injury at the Open Championship.
