Course Spotlight: Building a game plan to tackle water-logged TPC Twin Cities

The forecast calls for a slight shower on Thursday night, but overall, the ground conditions are dry. TPC Twin Cities has received less than one inch of rain since the beginning of July. Temperatures are going to reach into the mid 90s and the air will be quite humid. A major aspect of building any contender’s game plan is understanding course details. TPC Twin Cities rests at 1,000 feet above sea level. As a PGA coach, I can tell you that will add two percent to your ball flight. The par-71 scorecard showing 7,431 yards just became a little shorter.