Going for the green: Forecasting futures markets for the 2024 majors

And who might be next year’s Harman? Of those opening at 200 to 1 you have the likes of ball-striker Tom Hoge, or the former champ Stenson. Perhaps you might look to a young outsider like South African Thriston Lawrence? Sahith Theegala is 130 to 1, as is Adrian Meronk. The Hojgaard twins are 100 to 1 (Nicolai) and 130 to 1 (Rasmus), respectively. Straka, a runner-up this year, is also 100 to 1.