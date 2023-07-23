The Open Championship payouts and points: Brian Harman wins first major championship

With a series of strong performances in advance of the final major of the year, Harman wasn’t hiding, so to be as long as he was to take the title in England was respect for the enormity of the test on the biggest stage for a seasoned veteran who had never starred on it like this before. Still, it’s another exhibit of how betting on long shots in golf really isn’t betting on long shots at all. The depth of the talent and its capability blows away comparable considerations and the forces required to match in other sports.