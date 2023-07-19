FRL: Expect another (major) fast start from Xander Schauffele at Royal Liverpool

For The Open in particular, we are going to be looking for a class player in the field to be our First Round Leader. The last 10 outright winners of the championship have all been ranked inside the Top 40 in the OWGR and six of those 10 have been ranked in the Top 10. Furthermore, only two Open winners in the last 18 editions have been outside of the Top 10 on the leaderboard after Day 1. Of course, our two most recent winners at Open Championships at Royal Liverpool are Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy – not only class players but a couple of the best ever – so if history is any indicator, it ought to be a top-notch player in the lead heading into Friday.