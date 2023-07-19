Golfbet Insider: The Open Championship and Barracuda Championship

Nicholas Lindheim … More specifically, the 38-year-old is returning to the PGA TOUR. He’s fully exempt as a Korn Ferry Tour graduate, but he’s just 0-for-2 on the season because he missed significant time due to herniated and bulging discs in his back. He then maximized the rehab opportunities on the KFT by going 5-for-5 with a pair of T8s, a solo third and, bang, a victory on Sunday at The Ascendant presented by Blue. This is his first look at Old Greenwood but it doesn’t matter. If you’re in a full-season league and looking for something – anything – on the thin pile of free agents, do not hesitate. He also presents wonderfully in a keeper league because he’s poised to be busy on the PGA TOUR in 2024. He’s not only qualified for a medical extension but he’s currently eighth in KFT points, so he’s all but set to have the chance to play his way out of the new reshuffle category via the medical come January. And that’s if he doesn’t go out and pull a Paul Stankowski and win on both tours in consecutive weeks.