Bring on the high scores at the Barracuda Championship

Last week he did not make the type of splash in Round 1 that I believed he could , but that did not stop him from a T9 finish after a final-round 65 last week in Kentucky. He finished solo second at the Puerto Rico Open in March when much of the TOUR was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, so he has proven to have success in these types of events, and this week should be no different. In a week when birdies mean more than normal, who better to like than the guy that leads this field in birdie average? Bhatia should find plenty of opportunity to showcase his creativity, which could lead to him hoisting the trophy on Sunday.