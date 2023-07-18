Betting Stat Pack: The 151st Open Championship

Scoring at this championship the last two times has produced big winning totals. The firm and fast conditions didn’t deter two of the best in history. As of Tuesday, there is plenty of green in the grass on the links. That should favor the power players if firm and fast are not on the menu. With three chances to take advantage on par-5 holes, knocking a shot or two off each round can go a long way. The outward nine features 520 yards at No. 5. The inward nine will produce a pair of 600-plus yard monsters. Hole No. 15 will play 620 yards, and the home hole will tip at 609 yards. Playing downwind on the inward nine, both holes could provide scoring chances to help determine the champion.