Odds Outlook: Defending champion Tony Finau, surging Rickie Fowler open as betting favorites in Detroit
5 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The transition from June to July returns the PGA TOUR to the Midwest for the next two weeks before heading across the Atlantic. The fifth edition of the Rocket Mortgage Classic tees up this week at the Detroit Golf Club, and the defending champ is once again atop the odds board – but this time he has some company.
Last year’s winner Tony Finau (+1200) returns to defend his record-setting performance. The power player posted 26 under to establish the tournament scoring record by three shots, signing for just one bogey on the week. The big bomber had no problem with the heat of late July or handling the par-72 layout at 7,370 yards. He painted 66 of 72 GIR and missed only 10 of 56 fairways. This time last summer he broke out by winning in Minneapolis and Detroit in back-to-back weeks. Those memories should spark his game back into gear. Since staring down and beating Jon Rahm in Mexico in late April, his best finish from five events is just T23.
An annual staple in the RMC field, Rickie Fowler (+1200) rockets into town after going close the last two weeks and shares co-favorite status with Finau at BetMGM Sportsbook. In Los Angeles, he posted 62 in Round 1, setting the U.S. Open single-round scoring record before finishing T5. Last week in Connecticut, he signed for 60 in Round 3 before closing with 69 for T13. The crowd favorite is looking for his first top-10 result on the Donald Ross composite course in Detroit. T12 in 2020 is the best of the bunch. Of his last 10 starts on TOUR, nine have resulted in T17 or better.
Collin Morikawa (+1400) will look to bounce back this week after falling short of the 36-hole cut at the Travelers. Opening with five bogeys and a double for 74, he rallied in Round 2, posting a bogey-free 63, which included seven birdies, and his lowest round of 2023. The precision player will be looking to force himself back into the top 10 for the first time in eight events after cashing T10 at the Masters.
Justin Thomas (+1600) also snapped back to form last week as he signed for his first top 10 since mid-March at Valspar. His opening round of 70 at the Travelers didn't grab anyone's attention, but closing 64-62-67 suggests he's found something. Only winner Keegan Bradley made more birdies last week at TPC River Highlands. Thomas is making his first appearance at Detroit Golf Club.
Making his fourth appearance at this event, Hideki Matsuyama (+1800) has posted all nine rounds par or better, yet T13 in 2019 is his best payday. Going low in Detroit isn't optional, as three of the four winners have posted 20 under or better. The Japanese star, similar to the big names above, hasn't been racking up big finishes on TOUR recently. The last time he cashed in the top 10 was THE PLAYERS Championship in March. T13 last week at the Travelers included all four rounds in the 60s and just four bogeys.
A two-time winner this season, Max Homa (+1800) heads to the Motor City looking to turn the tide after consecutive MC for the second time this season. He popped for T8 at Wells Fargo after missing two straight after the Masters. Returning to Detroit for the fourth time in five seasons, he'll look to add to his streak of never missing a cut. He'll also look to break the streak of never cashing inside the top 20. Last Friday, his final round at TPC River Highlands included a bogey-free 65, his best since opening with 64 at Riviera in February.
Sungjae Im (+1800) joins the party this week of premium players without much recent success. The Korean joined Homa at T8 at Wells Fargo, but his next five starts haven't produced a top 25. The best of those five starts was T29 last week at Travelers. Posting four rounds in the 60s was a great start, and that will be the minimum to be in the conversation this week. Im is perfect from three starts in Detroit with T8, his last visit to the event in 2021, the best of the bunch.
Tom Kim (+2000) spent his last days as a minor picking up T8 at the U.S. Open in Los Angeles. Turning 21 years old last week in Connecticut, he posted rounds of 64 and 65 to cash T38. The Korean debuted here last summer and matched the course record (63) on Sunday to hit the top 10 (solo seventh). Rounds of par or worse don't work this week. Kim was one of only four players in the top 19 last year to post 72 or worse. Lesson learned.
Here's a look at some of the other notable odds this week in Detroit via BetMGM, with Travelers winner Keegan Bradley listed at +2800 to pull off a Finau-like double dip:
+3300: Cam Davis (2021 champ)
+4000: Brian Harman, Harris English
+5000: Alex Smalley, Ludvig Aberg, Stephan Jaeger
+5500: Adam Hadwin, Chris Kirk, Sepp Straka, Taylor Moore
+6600: Aaron Rai, Austin Eckroat, Doug Ghim, Gordon Sargent, Byeong-Hun An, Justin Suh, Nicolai Hojgaard, Patrick Rodgers, Thomas Detry
+8000: Beau Hossler, Brandon Wu, Brendon Todd, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Davis Riley, J.J. Spaun, Joseph Bramlett, Mark Hubbard, Ryan Palmer, Tom Hoge,
+9000: Nate Lashley (2019 winner), Alex Noren, Chez Reavie
+10000: Adam Schenk, Kevin Yu, Lee Hodges, Nick Hardy, S.H. Kim, Sam Bennett, Sam Stevens, Taylor Pendrith, Will Gordon
How it works:
· Field of 156 players.
· Top 65players and ties will play the final two rounds.
· 13 of the top 50 OWGR entered.
· Purse of $8.8 million with $1.584 million to the winner, along with 500 FedExCup points.
