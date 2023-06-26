Odds Outlook: Defending champion Tony Finau, surging Rickie Fowler open as betting favorites in Detroit

Last year’s winner Tony Finau (+1200) returns to defend his record-setting performance. The power player posted 26 under to establish the tournament scoring record by three shots, signing for just one bogey on the week. The big bomber had no problem with the heat of late July or handling the par-72 layout at 7,370 yards. He painted 66 of 72 GIR and missed only 10 of 56 fairways. This time last summer he broke out by winning in Minneapolis and Detroit in back-to-back weeks. Those memories should spark his game back into gear. Since staring down and beating Jon Rahm in Mexico in late April, his best finish from five events is just T23.