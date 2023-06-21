First Round Leader: Trio of TOUR winners trend towards hot start at Travelers

We round out the three-ball with yet another winner on TOUR this season. Moore won the Valspar Championship by ranking third in the field for SG: Off the Tee, fifth in SG: Approach, and 10th in SG: Putting. We'd love him to spike in all three of those categories once again here on Thursday. Over the last 36 rounds, he ranks 23rd in this field for SG: Putting on bentgrass/poa annua greens. He is third in this field for SG: Total on the correlated courses I used and is 36th for Birdies or Better Gained and 10th in SG Par 4s measuring between 400-450 yards. Back in May, Moore opened with a 66 in another elevated event, the Wells Fargo Championship, which was just one shot back of the first-round lead. Prior to that, he opened with a 64 in the team event, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. I believe he is more than capable of getting off to a hot start, more so than his price of +15000 would indicate.