State Their Case: Why the contenders can win the U.S. Open and why they might not

Case Against: For all the above-mentioned chances in majors, Fowler hasn’t won any of them. Losing can become a habit. He is also +2 for the week on the par 3s, of which there are five on the course. Now the difference this time around might be perspective. A year ago, as Fowler was coming out of a long slump and swing change, he couldn’t even get a start at the U.S. Open. Will he push too hard? Will he allow others to dictate the pace? Or will he make an aggressive move and the wrong moment? He is just 2-for-9 in closing out 54 hole leads on the PGA TOUR. His last win came in 2019 at the WM Phoenix Open.