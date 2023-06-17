Midway Musings: Opportunity knocks for players and bettors alike at U.S. Open

Carnage is due. The U.S. Open has a reputation as the toughest championship of the. Year but the best players in the world have taken to LACC and produced record scoring over the opening two rounds. As the course continues to dry out over the weekend birdies will begin to dry up and grinding pars will become all the rage. With the over/under winning score at the start of the week -7.5 those on the over are feeling good right now. But don’t be surprised if things back up over the next two days.