First Round Leader: Recent U.S. Open results may shed light on who will start quickly at LACC

The 2023 season has been a fantastic one for Justin Rose. He won at Pebble Beach, finished sixth at THE PLAYERS, just took eighth in Canada, and was ninth last month at the PGA Championship. I believe he will contend for this championship as well - and he's always been a guy who gets off to a quick start. He has been the First Round Leader at the Masters four times. He led the U.S. Open after one round in 2019 at Pebble Beach. He was two shots off the opening-round lead last year at The Country Club, another Gil Hanse renovated course, and was two shots off the pace at Shinnecock in 2018. Three times in Round 1 of a U.S. Open, Rose has posted a score in which he gained four or more strokes on the field and twice he's done it gaining five or more strokes. We talked about focusing on short game and approach play. Rose led the field last week at the RBC Canadian Open in SG: Approach and is 12th in this field in that category over the last 36 rounds. He is 13th in SG: Around the Green and third in SG: Putting on bent grass.