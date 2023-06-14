PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

Betting Stat Pack: 123rd United States Open

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

    Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott

    Hooray for Hollywood as the Los Angeles Country Club (North Course) hosts the 123rd U.S. Open.

    Gil Hanse and his crew restored this reputed track to its original glory in 2010 while keeping with the modern demands of major championship golf.

    The terrain rolls up and down the canyon and will play 7,423 yards to Par-70.

    The field of 156, paired down from a record 10,187 entries, will consist of 10 previous winners, 19 amateurs, and 19 local qualifiers.

    The purse for 2023 will be announced later this week but will include 600 FedExCup points, and five-year exemptions to each of the other three major championships. The winner also receives a 10-year exemption to the U.S. Open.

    Subhed: Key Statistics

    Only players listed are competing this week. Stats from the current 2022-23 season.

    SG: Total

    RankPlayer
    1Scottie Scheffler
    2Jon Rahm
    3Tyrrell Hatton
    4Xander Schauffele
    5Patrick Cantlay
    6Tommy Fleetwood
    7Max Homa
    8Rory McIlroy
    9Tony Finau
    10Jason Day

    Click stat headline above for additional players-

    Identifying the best player over 72 holes this week starts with finding out who has been the best of the best this season. While intangibles like heart, guts, and grit are fantastic, I prefer the measurables between players on ShotLink. Recent form also enters this discussion, but major championship week I’m relying on players who have excelled across all events and courses.

    SG: Tee to Green

    RankPlayer
    1Scottie Scheffler
    2Jon Rahm
    3Tony Finau
    4Rory McIlroy
    5Collin Morikawa
    6Tyrrell Hatton
    7Xander Schauffele
    8Patrick Cantlay
    9Tommy Fleetwood
    11Justin Thomas

    Gil Hanse restored the original sizes of the putting surfaces and sharpened the bunkers, which play like hazards. Keeping the ball out of the Bermuda rough, in play at the U.S. Open for the first time since Pinehurst No. 2 in 2005, will help to keep bogeys off the card. Unlike most U.S. Open challenges, there is room to find fairways this week. Finding the proper part of the canting fairways to provide the best angle to attack is required. Recovering from the rough to find the putting surface, either from off the fairway or around the greens, is always encouraged.

    SG: Putting

    RankPlayer
    2Taylor Montgomery
    4Denny McCarthy
    5Max Homa
    7Tyrrell Hatton
    9Andrew Putnam
    10Sam Burns
    11Justin Suh
    12Xander Schauffele
    14Aaron Wise
    15Jason Day

    Unlike previous West Coast U.S. Open venues where navigating Poa annua is required, the greens on the North Course are all pure Bentgrass. The unfamiliar surfaces are long and languid in places, while others provide tooth-shaped molars to navigate. The speed of the greens run will around 13 feet on the Stimpmeter and will provide a stern test for lag putts and clean-up efforts. Colonial, Oak Hill, and Memorial were also pure Bentgrass tests.

    Bogey Avoidance

    RankPlayer
    1Scottie Scheffler
    2Jason Day
    3Andrew Putnam
    4Brian Harman
    6Patrick Cantlay
    7Matt Kuchar
    8Jon Rahm
    10Tom Kim
    12Xander Schauffele
    13Adam Hadwin
    14Tyrrell Hatton

    Matt Fitzpatrick was the first player in the last five U.S. Open championships NOT to lead or co-lead the field in this category. He squared 13 bogeys (T11) but circled 19 birdies (1st) to pick up his first major title. Keeping the big numbers and bogeys off the card involves smart decision-making, missing on the proper sides of green complexes, scrambling, and lag putting. There is a skill erring to the side of caution.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.