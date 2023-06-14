Betting Stat Pack: 123rd United States Open
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
Hooray for Hollywood as the Los Angeles Country Club (North Course) hosts the 123rd U.S. Open.
Gil Hanse and his crew restored this reputed track to its original glory in 2010 while keeping with the modern demands of major championship golf.
The terrain rolls up and down the canyon and will play 7,423 yards to Par-70.
The field of 156, paired down from a record 10,187 entries, will consist of 10 previous winners, 19 amateurs, and 19 local qualifiers.
The purse for 2023 will be announced later this week but will include 600 FedExCup points, and five-year exemptions to each of the other three major championships. The winner also receives a 10-year exemption to the U.S. Open.
Only players listed are competing this week. Stats from the current 2022-23 season.
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|Jon Rahm
|3
|Tyrrell Hatton
|4
|Xander Schauffele
|5
|Patrick Cantlay
|6
|Tommy Fleetwood
|7
|Max Homa
|8
|Rory McIlroy
|9
|Tony Finau
|10
|Jason Day
Identifying the best player over 72 holes this week starts with finding out who has been the best of the best this season. While intangibles like heart, guts, and grit are fantastic, I prefer the measurables between players on ShotLink. Recent form also enters this discussion, but major championship week I’m relying on players who have excelled across all events and courses.
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|Jon Rahm
|3
|Tony Finau
|4
|Rory McIlroy
|5
|Collin Morikawa
|6
|Tyrrell Hatton
|7
|Xander Schauffele
|8
|Patrick Cantlay
|9
|Tommy Fleetwood
|11
|Justin Thomas
Gil Hanse restored the original sizes of the putting surfaces and sharpened the bunkers, which play like hazards. Keeping the ball out of the Bermuda rough, in play at the U.S. Open for the first time since Pinehurst No. 2 in 2005, will help to keep bogeys off the card. Unlike most U.S. Open challenges, there is room to find fairways this week. Finding the proper part of the canting fairways to provide the best angle to attack is required. Recovering from the rough to find the putting surface, either from off the fairway or around the greens, is always encouraged.
|Rank
|Player
|2
|Taylor Montgomery
|4
|Denny McCarthy
|5
|Max Homa
|7
|Tyrrell Hatton
|9
|Andrew Putnam
|10
|Sam Burns
|11
|Justin Suh
|12
|Xander Schauffele
|14
|Aaron Wise
|15
|Jason Day
Unlike previous West Coast U.S. Open venues where navigating Poa annua is required, the greens on the North Course are all pure Bentgrass. The unfamiliar surfaces are long and languid in places, while others provide tooth-shaped molars to navigate. The speed of the greens run will around 13 feet on the Stimpmeter and will provide a stern test for lag putts and clean-up efforts. Colonial, Oak Hill, and Memorial were also pure Bentgrass tests.
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|Jason Day
|3
|Andrew Putnam
|4
|Brian Harman
|6
|Patrick Cantlay
|7
|Matt Kuchar
|8
|Jon Rahm
|10
|Tom Kim
|12
|Xander Schauffele
|13
|Adam Hadwin
|14
|Tyrrell Hatton
Matt Fitzpatrick was the first player in the last five U.S. Open championships NOT to lead or co-lead the field in this category. He squared 13 bogeys (T11) but circled 19 birdies (1st) to pick up his first major title. Keeping the big numbers and bogeys off the card involves smart decision-making, missing on the proper sides of green complexes, scrambling, and lag putting. There is a skill erring to the side of caution.
