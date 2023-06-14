Betting Stat Pack: 123rd United States Open

Gil Hanse restored the original sizes of the putting surfaces and sharpened the bunkers, which play like hazards. Keeping the ball out of the Bermuda rough, in play at the U.S. Open for the first time since Pinehurst No. 2 in 2005, will help to keep bogeys off the card. Unlike most U.S. Open challenges, there is room to find fairways this week. Finding the proper part of the canting fairways to provide the best angle to attack is required. Recovering from the rough to find the putting surface, either from off the fairway or around the greens, is always encouraged.