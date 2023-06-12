Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm are the top betting favorites for the U.S. Open

The former course-record holder at LACC (North), Patrick Cantlay (+1600), posted 62 here in his days at UCLA in the early 2010s. The last time the Californian was in contention was two weeks ago at the Memorial where he sat two shots off the lead entering Sunday. A final-round 78 (T30) derailed his chances of winning that event for the third time. Cantlay has a fantastic record on Bentgrass greens, and that's what's on the putting surfaces this week, and loves this part of the world. A recent winner at Sherwood Country Club, he also was third at Riviera in February. Cashed T14 or better in his last four major championships and has never MC at the U.S. Open in seven tries.