Course Spotlight: Why TPC Scottsdale serves as a great comparison course for Muirfield Village

Jack Nicklaus wants the players to exhibit some patience. At MVGC, there are 10 holes with a birdie rate over 15% and 14 holes with a bogey rate over that same measure. This 72-hole roller coaster will take a solid game plan. The field of 120 will get congested near the top. This is one of those events where there could be 20+ players within three shots of the lead on Sunday afternoon. Need proof? In the last 10 editions, there have been five playoffs to decide the Memorial.