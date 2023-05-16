Betting Stat Pack: 105th PGA Championship

Par will be a very solid score this week. The Par 70 set-up contains a pair of par 5s but they stretch to 615 yards (No. 5) and 623 yards (No. 13), hardly guaranteed scoring chances. Half of the par 3s will play 230 yards and 245 yards. Six of the twelve par 4s are 460 yards and longer. The greens are heavily bunkered. The rough is thick and gnarly. SG: Grinding isn't an official stat, but players who can keep their focus, and their scorecards relatively clean, will factor this week. Cold mornings equal cold hands. Rain is also forecast for parts of the weekend. It's not August anymore!