WiretoWire: Day delivers in Dallas
Mother’s Day will always be special for Jason Day. He and his wife Ellie have four kids, with a fifth on the way, and Day shared a close bond with his mother Dening who passed away in early 2022 after battling cancer for five years. Day hadn’t won on TOUR since 2018, but Sunday at the AT&T Byron Nelson was his day. The Australian carded a final-round, 9-under 62 at TPC Craig Ranch for a one-stroke victory over Austin Eckroat and Si Woo Kim, his 13th career PGA TOUR title. Playing in Sunday’s penultimate grouping, Day stuffed a wedge to 2 feet for a closing birdie to post 23-under, then watched as Eckroat came up short on a lengthy eagle try in the final group. Day switched back to a previous putter, a TaylorMade Itsy Bitsy Spider Ghost, at last week’s Wells Fargo Championship; he missed the cut in North Carolina but kept the faith in his putter and his game, sentiments that were validated across four days in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Day’s wife and kids were there to greet him on the 18th green Sunday, and he knew his mom was smiling from above. “To have (my mom’s) name on my caddie bib was special, and then obviously Ellie, the amount of sacrifice she does for me and my career, I can’t thank her enough,” Day said. “I didn’t get her anything yet, so I’ve got to make sure I get her something.” Day, 35, earns 500 FedExCup points and moves to No. 5 on the season-long standings. Five is a common number here; just don’t expect him to wait five more years for another victory Sunday.
The season’s second major is on the horizon, as Justin Thomas seeks to defend his PGA Championship title and notch his first win since last year at Southern Hills. This year’s PGA Championship venue is Oak Hill Country Club in western New York. Jon Rahm arrives at Oak Hill atop both the FedExCup standings and world ranking after four wins this year, including the Masters. Scottie Scheffler is second to Rahm in both the FedExCup and world ranking with wins in two of this year’s Designated events. There are plenty of other big names who arrive at Oak Hill in good form, including recent winners Tony Finau (Mexico Open), Matt Fitzpatrick (RBC Heritage) and Sam Burns (World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play). Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele and Max Homa are top-10 players looking to win their first major. Jordan Spieth is looking to complete the career Grand Slam this week after withdrawing from the AT&T Byron Nelson with a wrist injury. Rory McIlroy is attempting to become just the sixth man with three or more PGA Championship titles (2012, 2014). Tiger Woods is missing this week after revealing he had ankle surgery last month.
Oak Hill Country Club, which underwent a hearty restoration a few years ago, will look much different than when it last played host to the PGA Championship 10 years ago. But the venue continues to be one of the most iconic in American championship golf and will be a stern test. The stage is set for a classic showdown at a historic venue.
“If I would have gotten it done, it probably would have been about the perfect place to do it with everybody being here. But still, I'll take the second-place finish with family. They're all proud of me, and it was just a great week.” - Austin Eckroat following his runner-up finish at the AT&T Byron Nelson
23 - Steve Stricker tied the Regions Traditions tournament record at 23-under, e at the season’s first PGA TOUR Champions major.
13 - Jason Day collected his 13th career PGA TOUR win at the AT&T Byron Nelson, ending a five-year winless drought on TOUR.
99 - Ninety-nine of the world’s top 100-ranked players are in the field this week at the PGA Championship.
|This week
|Points
|Jon Rahm
|2,983
|Scottie Scheffler
|2,007
|Max Homa
|1,873
|Tony Finau
|1,533
|Jason Day
|1,293
|Wyndham Clark
|1,202
|Keegan Bradley
|1,181
|Si Woo Kim
|1,171
|Patrick Cantlay
|1,136
|Xander Schauffele
|1,135
