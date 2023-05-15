WiretoWire: Day delivers in Dallas

Mother’s Day will always be special for Jason Day. He and his wife Ellie have four kids, with a fifth on the way, and Day shared a close bond with his mother Dening who passed away in early 2022 after battling cancer for five years. Day hadn’t won on TOUR since 2018, but Sunday at the AT&T Byron Nelson was his day . The Australian carded a final-round, 9-under 62 at TPC Craig Ranch for a one-stroke victory over Austin Eckroat and Si Woo Kim, his 13th career PGA TOUR title. Playing in Sunday’s penultimate grouping, Day stuffed a wedge to 2 feet for a closing birdie to post 23-under, then watched as Eckroat came up short on a lengthy eagle try in the final group. Day switched back to a previous putter, a TaylorMade Itsy Bitsy Spider Ghost, at last week’s Wells Fargo Championship; he missed the cut in North Carolina but kept the faith in his putter and his game, sentiments that were validated across four days in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Day’s wife and kids were there to greet him on the 18th green Sunday, and he knew his mom was smiling from above. “To have (my mom’s) name on my caddie bib was special, and then obviously Ellie, the amount of sacrifice she does for me and my career, I can’t thank her enough,” Day said. “I didn’t get her anything yet, so I’ve got to make sure I get her something.” Day, 35, earns 500 FedExCup points and moves to No. 5 on the season-long standings. Five is a common number here; just don’t expect him to wait five more years for another victory Sunday.