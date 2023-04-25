The case for fading Jon Rahm in Mexico

The reasons for his favoritism are plentiful. He opened at +450 a year ago at Vidanta and won the tournament after sharing the opening round lead. He’s already won four times this season, including his breakthrough Masters win earlier this month. Rahm is world No. 1 with No. 16 Tony Finau (+750) the next highest-ranked player in the field. After Finau, it drops to Alex Noren (+4500) at No. 50 in terms of the OWGR.