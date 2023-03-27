PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
WGC-Dell Match Play payouts and points: Sam Burns earns $3.5 million and 550 FedExCup points

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    Given how Scottie Scheffler has been performing recently, the fact that he was the defending champion of the World Golf Championship-Dell Technologies Match Play and that the host course was Austin Country Club, a track with which Scheffler, a local University of Texas product, is extremely familiar, it would have been understood if BetMGM’s only option to win was, simply, “Scottie Scheffler or the field.”

    Of course, that doesn’t make for good business in the outright market, but could you have blamed the book?

    Lo and behold, Scheffler gave it a reasonable run before falling to his good friend, Sam Burns, in Sunday’s semifinal. In what was the longest match of the Knockouts, the duo required 21 holes to determine the outcome.

    Burns went on to dust Cameron Young in the finale, 6 and 5. Rory McIlroy defeated Scheffler in the consolation match, 2 and 1.

    When Austin CC assumed the role as the host of the Match Play in 2016, it aligned with the first edition of what was a seven-year format in which ties in the Group Stage were recorded as just that, ties. It helped keep action alive deeper into the tournament, which leveled the playing field in the context of seeds.

    This year was the first edition at Austin CC in which each of the semifinalists opened as a top seen in his Group. Scheffler was the top seed of the tournament, McIlroy was third, Burns was 13th and Young was 15th. Consider that just two years ago, third-seeded Jon Rahm was the only golfer among the top-16 overall seeds who survived the Group Stage.

    Of this year’s semifinalists, the longest shot to win pre-tournament converted. Burns was +3500 on the eve of Wednesday’s first round. Young was +3300. Scheffler was the favorite at +800, while McIlroy was third-shortest at +1400.

    Rahm, who was second-shortest this year at +1100, went 1-2-0 in the Group Stage and didn’t advance.

    NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. Odds were sourced on Tuesday, March 21. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONPLAYER (ODDS TO WIN)FEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Sam Burns (+3500)550.000$3,500,000.00
    2Cameron Young (+3300)315.000$2,200,000.00
    3Rory McIlroy (+1400)200.000$1,420,000.00
    4Scottie Scheffler (+800)140.000$1,145,000.00
    T5Jason Day (+3300)101.000$645,000.00
    T5Mackenzie Hughes (+15000)101.000$645,000.00
    T5Kurt Kitayama (+8000)101.000$645,000.00
    T5Xander Schauffele (+2200)101.000$645,000.00
    T9Patrick Cantlay (+1600)68.250$365,000.00
    T9Lucas Herbert (+15000)68.250$365,000.00
    T9Max Homa (+2000)68.250$365,000.00
    T9Billy Horschel (+8000)68.250$365,000.00
    T9Matt Kuchar (+8000)68.250$365,000.00
    T9J.T. Poston (+12500)68.250$365,000.00
    T9Andrew Putnam (+12500)68.250$365,000.00
    T9J.J. Spaun (+12500)68.250$365,000.00
    T17Tony Finau (+2200)46.176$219,909.10
    T17Corey Conners (+5500)46.176$219,909.09
    T17Cam Davis (+12500)46.176$219,909.09
    T17Ryan Fox (+10000)n/a (non-member)$219,909.09
    T17Rickie Fowler (+5000)46.176$219,909.09
    T17Brian Harman (+8000)46.176$219,909.09
    T17Russell Henley (+6600)46.176$219,909.09
    T17Sungjae Im (+3300)46.176$219,909.09
    T17Si Woo Kim (+6600)46.176$219,909.09
    T17Adrian Meronk (+12500)n/a (non-member)$219,909.09
    T17Taylor Montgomery (+8000)46.176$219,909.09
    T28Keegan Bradley (+5500)33.433$166,000.00
    T28Collin Morikawa (+2200)33.433$166,000.00
    T28Davis Riley (+10000)33.433$166,000.00
    T31Matt Fitzpatrick (+4000)17.729$113,761.91
    T31Viktor Hovland (+2200)17.729$113,761.91
    T31Tom Kim (+4500)17.729$113,761.91
    T31Shane Lowry (+5000)17.729$113,761.91
    T31Hideki Matsuyama (+5000)17.729$113,761.91
    T31Seamus Power (+8000)17.729$113,761.91
    T31Jon Rahm (+1100)17.729$113,761.91
    T31Adam Scott (+10000)17.729$113,761.91
    T31Jordan Spieth (+2500)17.729$113,761.91
    T31Sahith Theegala (+6600)17.729$113,761.91
    T31Harris English (+10000)17.729$113,761.90
    T31Ben Griffin (+12500)17.729$113,761.90
    T31Adam Hadwin (+8000)17.729$113,761.90
    T31Kevin Kisner (+12500)17.729$113,761.90
    T31Min Woo Lee (+8000)n/a (non-member)$113,761.90
    T31Victor Perez (+12500)n/a (non-member)$113,761.90
    T31Scott Stallings (+17500)17.729$113,761.90
    T31Justin Suh (+10000)17.729$113,761.90
    T31Nick Taylor (+12500)17.729$113,761.90
    T31Davis Thompson (+20000)17.729$113,761.90
    T31Aaron Wise (+10000)17.729$113,761.90
    T52Tommy Fleetwood (+4500)7.094$74,957.15
    T52Chris Kirk (+6600)7.094$74,857.15
    T52Denny McCarthy (+6600)7.094$74,857.14
    T52Maverick McNealy (+10000)7.094$74,857.14
    T52Keith Mitchell (+5000)7.094$74,857.14
    T52Alex Noren (+8000)7.094$74,857.14
    T52Adam Svensson (+125000)7.094$74,857.14
    T59Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+12500)5.327$67,500.00
    T59Tyrrell Hatton (+2500)5.327$67,500.00
    T59Tom Hoge (+6600)5.327$67,500.00
    T59K.H. Lee (+12500)5.327$67,500.00
    T59Sepp Straka (+15000)5.327$67,500.00
    T59Will Zalatoris (+3300)5.327$67,500.00

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.