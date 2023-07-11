Aon Risk Reward Challenge illustrates importance of experience in decision-making

Being able to drive the ball far certainly doesn’t hurt, but that distance decreases in importance if a player is unable to follow it up with a savvy second shot. As players age, their power and physical prowess decrease, so relying on prior experiences and knowledge gained from years on TOUR are factors that impact decision making in hopes to gain ground on the younger field. Whether it’s deciding what to hit off the tee on a tricky hole to set themselves up for an optimal second shot or choosing to lay up on a par 5 rather than go for the green, the ability to make better decisions in times of high pressure is what sets great players apart – and it often comes with time and experience.