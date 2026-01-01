Content Sponsorship
Sponsored Content
- Content is written by the PGA Tour and is sponsored by a partner. This content lives only on PGA Tour web and app platforms.
- Midcontent ad placement and "presented-by logo" for the sponsor.
- Lead time: 12-15 business days
Partner Provided Content
- Content is written and produced by a partner; once approved added to PGA Tour web and app platforms.
- Top in-article ad placement and "brought to you by logo" for the partner.
- Lead time: 14-21 business days
- Content must have endemic or affiliate relationship to PGA Tour players or tournaments
Requirements
- Deliver article in Word document format; No word limit
- Client must provide all images, logos, copy, and tracking links
- Listicle would do best from a performance standpoint vs. a very lengthy column
- Image(s) - 1694x934 px (300 ppi) for the top image and in the article body
Rev Ops / Advertising Assets:
- Logo file - (EPS preferred) Light and dark required
- High Impact – Top ad placement - (Rich Media or Standard)
- Standard Sizes - 970x250, 728x90, 320x100