PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL

Content Sponsorship

Sign up image

Sponsored Content

  • Content is written by the PGA Tour and is sponsored by a partner. This content lives only on PGA Tour web and app platforms.
  • Midcontent ad placement and "presented-by logo" for the sponsor.
  • Lead time: 12-15 business days

Partner Provided Content

  • Content is written and produced by a partner; once approved added to PGA Tour web and app platforms.
  • Top in-article ad placement and "brought to you by logo" for the partner.
  • Lead time: 14-21 business days
  • Content must have endemic or affiliate relationship to PGA Tour players or tournaments

Requirements

  • Deliver article in Word document format; No word limit
  • Client must provide all images, logos, copy, and tracking links
  • Listicle would do best from a performance standpoint vs. a very lengthy column
  • Image(s) - 1694x934 px (300 ppi) for the top image and in the article body

Rev Ops / Advertising Assets:

  • Logo file - (EPS preferred) Light and dark required
  • High Impact – Top ad placement - (Rich Media or Standard)
  • Standard Sizes - 970x250, 728x90, 320x100

Sponsored Content

Partner Provided Content

Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW