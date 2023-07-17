Royal Liverpool to Royal Troon: Road trip through the history of The Open

On the final day of our road trip, we arrive at Royal Troon , the host of the 152nd Open Championship in 2024. Located in the heart of Troon, this historic club was founded in 1878 and offers golfers 36 holes of links golf with the Old Course being The Open layout. Royal Troon has hosted nine Open Championships with the most recent one taking place in 2016. As the old cliché goes, “It is a tale of two nines,” and that is true when you play at Royal Troon. The front nine generally play shorter and downwind, which offers golfers length off the tee and lower scores. Meanwhile, the back nine plays into the wind, making it much longer so you will struggle to just make pars. The course’s biggest defense is the fairways bunkers, which are dotted around the landing areas so accuracy and strategy off the tee are key factors in playing well. The greens are some of the smallest you will find at any Open Championship venue and there is no better example of this than the signature hole, the par-3 eighth called “The Postage Stamp.” The 123-yard hole plays slightly downhill to a narrow green surrounded by bunkers on all sides and slopes that will guide your ball into thick rough or deep bunkers.