WiretoWire: Rahm rocks the desert at The American Express

JON RAHM WINS FOURTH TITLE IN FIVE OFFICIAL STARTS AT THE AMERICAN EXPRESS

Four wins in five official starts worldwide. Is that any good? Jon Rahm is approaching a historic stretch of winning in professional golf, and it continued at The American Express. Rahm carded a four-round total of 27 under in the Coachella Valley for a one-stroke victory over rookie Davis Thompson. The two began the final round tied for the lead, four clear of the field, and dueled throughout the day in the desert. Rahm’s 9-foot birdie at the par-5 16th, which circled the majority of the hole before dropping, proved the ultimate edge. He found a right fairway bunker on the 72nd hole at PGA West’s Stadium Course but recovered with a deft approach to 15 feet and two-putted for the win. The first three rounds of The American Express were played across PGA West’s Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta CC, with a 54-hole cut and the final round at the Stadium Course. The victory moves Rahm atop the season-long FedExCup standings, 500 points accrued, as he is now a winner in back-to-back TOUR starts. Two weeks ago, Rahm overcame a six-stroke deficit in the final seven holes to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions. This time, a steady Sunday sufficed. “My swing’s been feeling really, really good,” Rahm said, “and it shows.” To say the least.

CALIFORNIA SWING CONTINUES AT FARMERS

Jon Rahm leads the way at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, where he has won a U.S. Open and a Farmers title. He’s one of five of the top-10 on the Official World Golf Ranking in the field. Joining Rahm as the top-ranked players in the field are Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Will Zalatoris, last year’s runner-up at Torrey Pines. Luke List, last year’s winner in dramatic fashion for his first PGA TOUR title in 206 starts, returns to defend. Other former winners at Torrey Pines set to compete include Justin Rose (T6 in 2022), Jason Day (T3 in 2022), Scott Stallings and Nick Watney. Other top-25 players returning to San Diego include Tony Finau, Max Homa and Hideki Matsuyama. Players alternate between Torrey Pines’ North and South courses for the first two rounds. The final two rounds are played on the South Course. The winner at Torrey will take home 500 FedExCup points.