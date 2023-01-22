Jon Rahm earns fourth title in five starts at The American Express

“That doesn't happen as often as I wish. I wish I could be like that every single time, that I know I'm going to stripe it into the middle of the fairway and hit the shot at the pin. But it doesn't always happen. So I'm glad I enjoyed a day like that today.”

The victories are nice, and Rahm intends to savor this one. Four wins in five official starts is rarified air. But he knows that for those who wish to remain among the game’s elite, there’s no time for complacency. The search for the extra edge is eternal.

That’s where observation of other peak performers comes in. For Rahm, a notable source of inspiration is the late Kobe Bryant, the five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers and 18-time NBA All-Star.

Rahm felt a connection with Bryant around “obsession” for the craft, and although he takes work-life balance seriously as a husband and father raising a young family, he knows the importance of recognizing the traits that brought him to the game’s highest level – and can keep him there long-term.

“I spent a lot of time (in college) listening to a lot of his interviews and videos, because I see a lot of similarities between us in the way we approach our craft,” Rahm said. “Because ‘craft’ is the key word for Kobe. And having that obsessiveness that we both have over the game, it’s somebody to learn from for sure.

“Work ethic beats talent any day of the week, period. And I like to think that I have a really hard work ethic and I put a lot of time in.”