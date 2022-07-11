WiretoWire: Xander Schauffele, Trey Mullinax notch PGA TOUR victories

SCHAUFFELE WINS GENESIS SCOTTISH OPEN; MULLINAX TAKES BARBASOL

Xander Schauffele has won in a variety of formats and conditions across his professional career, and the California kid was a cool customer at this week’s Genesis Scottish Open, overcoming the wrong end of the draw at The Renaissance Club for a 7-under total and one-stroke win over Kurt Kitayama . The 28-year-old Schauffele held a four-stroke lead early in the final round and ceded the advantage to Kurt Kitayama early on his final nine before rallying with birdies on Nos. 14 and 16 to allow the luxury of a closing bogey for the win. Perhaps the hottest player in golf, Schauffele backed up his Travelers Championship triumph and has won in back-to-back PGA TOUR starts, in addition to winning the star-studded JP McManus Pro-Am early last week. This marks Schauffele’s seventh career TOUR title and third of the season. Schauffele joins Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns as three-time winners on TOUR this season, and with 500 FedExCup points accrued, Schauffele moves from No. 8 to No. 3 in the FedExCup standings . The Genesis Scottish Open marked the first co-sanctioned event of the PGA TOUR/DP World Tour strategic alliance and joint venture.

Trey Mullinax earned his first PGA TOUR title Sunday at the Barbasol Championship, making a 15-foot birdie on the 72nd hole at Keene Trace GC in Kentucky for a one-stroke victory over Kevin Streelman at 25 under. The University of Alabama alum, 30, had previously won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour but has bounced between tours while battling injuries. Now he’s fully exempt on the PGA TOUR through 2024.

THE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP HEADS HOME

The Open Championship , set for its 150th playing, returns to the Old Course at St. Andrews and the Home of Golf. Tiger Woods is in the field for the first time since withdrawing from the PGA Championship and electing not to play in the U.S. Open. Collin Morikawa looks to become the first repeat winner of the Claret Jug since Padraig Harrington in 2007-08. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is hoping to follow in Woods’ footsteps. Woods was the last player to win both the Masters at Augusta National and The Open at St. Andrews in the same year (Woods did it in 2005). Justin Thomas (PGA Championship) and Matt Fitzpatrick (U.S. Open) are also looking to add a final notch on their major championship belt for 2022. The last five major champions have all been in their 20s, while Rory McIlroy and Will Zalatoris are the only players to have finished inside the top-10 in each of the three majors already contested this year. McIlroy will team up with Woods in Monday’s Celebration of Champions. This marks the 30th playing of The Open at St. Andrews’ Old Course (and here are nine things to know about the legendary layout). The Champion Golfer come Sunday will receive the famous Claret Jug and 600 FedExCup points .



TIME TO COUNT THE POINTS AT BARRACUDA

The Barracuda Championship is the TOUR’s only Modified Stableford event and will be played opposite The Open. For the first time, the Barracuda will be co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour and will allow members of both to compete at Tahoe Mountain Club in Lake Tahoe . Among the group of DP World Tour players teeing it up are multi-time winners Rasmus Hojgaard and European Ryder Cup star Alex Noren. Rolling hills, numerous bunkers and large greens make up the course at the Barracuda. With the course set at more than 6,000 feet above sea level, there are a handful of drivable par 4s but also some beastly holes like the 631-yard par-5 second. The Modified Stableford scoring format features eight points for an albatross, five points for an eagle and two points for a birdie. For a full explanation of the format, click here . The winner will receive 300 FedExCup points.