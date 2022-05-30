WiretoWire: Sam Burns shines at Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial

MIC CHECK

“This one means a little bit more… Not often a major championship is played in New England, so to qualify for this one in Massachusetts - where I’m from and where a lot of my family still lives… This is special. U.S. Open here we come!” - Scott Stallings on Twitter after qualifying for the U.S. Open via 36-hole Final Qualifying last Monday.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 - Wins for Steven Alker this season on PGA TOUR Champions after winning the Senior PGA Championship on Sunday .



3 - Playoff holes it took Harry Hall to beat Nick Hardy at the Korn Ferry Tour’s NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank.

4 - The next installment of Capital One’s The Match will feature four of the NFL’s most popular quarterbacks. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will team up to face Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen at 6:30 p.m. ET on June 1 from Wynn Las Vegas.