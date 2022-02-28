WiretoWire: Sepp Straka's breakthrough win at The Honda Classic

STRAKA EARNS FIRST TOUR TITLE AT THE HONDA CLASSIC

Austria native Sepp Straka has demonstrated a propensity for resilience in his professional golf career. In summer 2018, shortly after signing up for Q-School, he won the Korn Ferry Tour’s AdventHealth Championship to rescue his status and proceeded to earn his first PGA TOUR card that fall. The next season, he recorded two top-12s in his final four starts to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs as a rookie and maintain full TOUR status. Straka followed a similar script Sunday at The Honda Classic . Beginning the day five back of Daniel Berger at always-demanding PGA National (Champion), Straka methodically plotted his way into contention with 1-under play through the first 13 holes, and he rose atop the board with three birdies in the final five holes. As rain began to descend in south Florida, Straka signed for 10-under total and waited out the final pairing, ultimately finishing one clear of Shane Lowry for his first TOUR title. Straka’s University of Georgia teammate Keith Mitchell earned his first TOUR victory at The Honda Classic in 2019, and Mitchell was on hand – despite the rain – to congratulate Straka late Sunday afternoon. Straka earns 500 FedExCup points for his efforts, moves to No. 14 on the season-long FedExCup standings and becomes the latest Georgia Bulldog to conquer the Bear Trap.

TOUR HEADS TO BAY HILL AND PUERTO RICO

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau withdrew on Monday due to injury , but the field at Bay Hill is still stacked. Plenty of stars are slated to compete at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard , which is one of the TOUR’s most prestigious events. Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and current FedExCup leader Hideki Matsuyama are among the game’s best who will tee it up at Bay Hill. Due to the event’s elevated status, the winner will receive a three-year TOUR exemption (instead of the usual two years) and 550 FedExCup points (instead of the usual 500).

The Puerto Rico Open will also take place this week from Grand Reserve Country Club. There will be plenty of international up-and-comers, PGA TOUR winners – including former world No. 1 Luke Donald – and many of the top 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour graduates heading to Puerto Rico for the 14th playing of the event.