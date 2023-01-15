Winner's Bag: Si Woo Kim, Sony Open in Hawaii

Si Woo Kim birdied the final hole to edge Hayden Buckley and win the Sony Open in Hawaii.

His recent switch to a broomstick putting style is a big reason why. Click here for more on Kim's recent putter swich, inspired by Adam Scott.

It all began at last year's Presidents Cup. Prior to the Presidents Cup, Kim’s putting technique was relatively conventional. He typically used a standard-length Odyssey putter, with his hands in a mostly traditional overlap grip. Although he would extend his right index finger a bit farther down the shaft than some others, it’s a fairly common grip variation.

Kim, 27, won three times that way, including the 2017 PLAYERS Championship, but had mostly struggled with putting. In his seven full seasons on the PGA TOUR, his best ranking in Strokes Gained: Putting was 111th. He finished 177th in SG: Putting in the 2021-2022 season, losing 0.404 strokes per round on the greens, on average.

At the 2022 Presidents Cup, however, Kim debuted a new putting style and putter thanks to advice from Adam Scott, his 42-year-old International teammate. A 14-time TOUR winner, Scott has had his own struggles on the greens, altering his putting style several times. During the last decade, he has primarily used a long “broomstick” style putter and a claw grip with his right hand, keeping his left hand up by his chest. It should be noted that Scott no longer anchors the left hand against his chest, abiding by USGA Rule 14-1b that was implemented in 2016 to ban anchoring the club against the body.

Now Kim has converted his adjustment into a TOUR victory.

Check out his equipment setup below.

Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (8.5 degrees)

Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X

3-wood: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (15 degrees)

Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X

5-wood: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (18 degrees)

Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X

Irons: Callaway X Forged CB (3-PW)

Shafts: KBS Tour-V 125

Wedges: Callaway Jaws Raw (54, 60)

Shafts: KBS Tour-V 125

Putter: Odyssey 2-Ball 10 (long)

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

Grips: Golf Pride MCC

