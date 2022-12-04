-
Highlights
Winner's Bag: Viktor Hovland, Hero World Challenge
-
-
December 04, 2022
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Viktor Hovland gets up-and-down for birdie at Hero
Viktor Hovland successfully defended his title at the Hero World Challenge. Check out his equipment setup below.
RELATED: Final leaderboard from Hero
Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Speeder TR 661 TX (45.75 inches)
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
Utility: Titleist U510 (3)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid 85 X
Irons: Ping i210 (4-PW)
Shafts: KBS Tour-V 120 X
Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 (50-12SS, 56-06SS), Ping Glide 2.0 (58-12TS)
Shafts: KBS Tour-V 130
Putter: Ping PLD DS 72 Prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Grips: Golf Pride MCC