Winner's Bag: Viktor Hovland, Hero World Challenge

Viktor Hovland successfully defended his title at the Hero World Challenge. Check out his equipment setup below.

Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Speeder TR 661 TX (45.75 inches)

3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X

Utility: Titleist U510 (3)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid 85 X

Irons: Ping i210 (4-PW)
Shafts: KBS Tour-V 120 X

Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 (50-12SS, 56-06SS), Ping Glide 2.0 (58-12TS)
Shafts: KBS Tour-V 130

Putter: Ping PLD DS 72 Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Grips: Golf Pride MCC

