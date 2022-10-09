×
    Winner's Bag: Tom Kim, Shriners Children's Open

  Tom Kim claimed his second win on TOUR with a final-round score of 66 at the Shriners Children's Open. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Driver: Titleist TSR3 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Atmos Black 6 X

3-wood: Callaway Rogue ST LS
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White 70 TX

Irons: Titleist T200 (2-3), Titleist T100 (4-9)
Shafts: Fujikura Ventus Black HB 10 TX (2), Project X 6.5 (3), Project X 6.0 (4-9)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46-10F, 52-12F @53), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60-A @59)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Putter: Scotty Cameron TourType GSS Prototype
Grip: SuperStroke Traxion Tour 2.0

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Grips: Golf Pride MCC

