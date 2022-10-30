-
Highlights
Winner's Bag: Seamus Power, Butterfield Bermuda Championship
-
-
October 30, 2022
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
-
Seamus Power earned his second TOUR title after withstanding the winds at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Here's a look inside his bag.
Driver: Ping G430 LST (9 degrees @9.25)
Shaft: Accra TZ6 Proto 65 M5
3-wood: Ping G430 MAX (15 degrees)
Shaft: Accra TZ6 Proto 75 M5
UDI 2-iron: TaylorMade P790
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Black 100 X
Irons: Ping iBlade (4), Ping Blueprint (5-PW)
Shafts: Accra TZ5 1050 M5 (4), Project X 125 6.5
Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 (50-SS, 54-SS, 58-TS)
Shafts: Project X 125 6.5
Putter: Ping PLD3 Mallet
Grip: Ping PP58
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Grips: Golf Pride ZGrip Cord