×
BACK
  • Highlights

    Winner's Bag: Seamus Power, Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • Highlights

    Seamus Power buries lengthy birdie at Butterfield Bermuda

Seamus Power earned his second TOUR title after withstanding the winds at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Here's a look inside his bag.

Driver: Ping G430 LST (9 degrees @9.25)
Shaft: Accra TZ6 Proto 65 M5

3-wood: Ping G430 MAX (15 degrees)
Shaft: Accra TZ6 Proto 75 M5

UDI 2-iron: TaylorMade P790
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Black 100 X

Irons: Ping iBlade (4), Ping Blueprint (5-PW)
Shafts: Accra TZ5 1050 M5 (4), Project X 125 6.5

Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 (50-SS, 54-SS, 58-TS)
Shafts: Project X 125 6.5

Putter: Ping PLD3 Mallet
Grip: Ping PP58

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Grips: Golf Pride ZGrip Cord

PREVIOUS

Winner's Bag: Rory McIlroy, THE CJ CUP

PREVIOUS