    Winner's Bag: Rory McIlroy, THE CJ CUP

  • Rory McIlroy during Round 4 of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)Rory McIlroy during Round 4 of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy won THE CJ CUP in South Carolina and successfully defended his title. Here's a look inside his bag.

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Titanium (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Kai'li White 80 TX

5-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (19 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X

Irons: TaylorMade Rors Proto (3-9)
Shaft: Project X 7.0

Wedges: TaylorMade MG3 Raw (46-09SB, 54-13SB, 58-11SB)
Shafts: Project X 6.5

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Hydro Blast
Grip: SuperStroke Traxion Pistol GT Tour

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Grips: Golf Pride MCC

