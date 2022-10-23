-
WINNER'S BAG
Winner's Bag: Rory McIlroy, THE CJ CUP
-
-
October 23, 2022
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Rory McIlroy during Round 4 of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy won THE CJ CUP in South Carolina and successfully defended his title. Here's a look inside his bag.
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Titanium (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Kai'li White 80 TX
5-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (19 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X
Irons: TaylorMade Rors Proto (3-9)
Shaft: Project X 7.0
Wedges: TaylorMade MG3 Raw (46-09SB, 54-13SB, 58-11SB)
Shafts: Project X 6.5
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Hydro Blast
Grip: SuperStroke Traxion Pistol GT Tour
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
Grips: Golf Pride MCC